CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
233 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
