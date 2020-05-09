CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
239 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 6 to 8 feet. A steep short period wave of 5 to 7 feet will
diminish tonight. A 13 second west swell at 6 feet will remain
elevated through Sunday.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
