CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
255 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9
feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
