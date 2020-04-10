CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
242 AM PDT Fri Apr 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 10 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and steep seas 7
to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest
winds and highest seas around Pt St George.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 6 to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 3 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 6 to 11 feet at 9 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 10 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 10 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 10 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
