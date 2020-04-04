CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
219 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6
feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St
George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
