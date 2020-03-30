CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning until later this morning, south
winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at
7 to 10 seconds. A swell dominated Small Craft Advisory will
follow with southwest winds 15 to 25 kt through Monday and seas
of 8 to 12 ft at 10 seconds Monday increasing to 12 seconds
Tuesday. Seas will subside Wednesday.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect all areas
through Wednesday morning, except for a Hazardous Seas Warning
north of Brookings and a Gale Warning within 25 NM north of Gold
Beach until later this morning.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8
AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM
PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas late tonight into
Monday morning could capsize or damage vessels. Otherwise,
steep seas and low visibility conditions are expected through
Tuesday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather