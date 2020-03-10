CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

137 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts around 25 knots

will occur at times through early this afternoon.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the

Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San

Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft due to

the winds.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas will peak at 6 to 9 feet this morning

into early afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

