CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
235 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. N seas 6
to 8 feet building to 8 to 10 feet Tuesday night.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt. Localized gusts up to 35 kt
developing on Tuesday. N seas 6 to 8 feet building to 8 to 11
feet Tuesday night.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to 9 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
_____
