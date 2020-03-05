CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
226 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas will briefly subside below 10 feet this afternoon
and evening, but northwest swell will build again Thursday
night, bringing 10 to 12 foot seas with a dominant period of 13
seconds into Saturday afternoon.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or
capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
