CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

221 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Conditions have dropped below advisory criteria, therefore the

Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

