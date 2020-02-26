CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
233 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather