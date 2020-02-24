CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

208 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Swell dominated steep seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 to 15

seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. Highest seas will occur this

evening into tonight.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels,

and will pose an increased risk to inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

