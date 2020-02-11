CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
150 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Wind wave dominated seas 10 to 15 feet Monday night and
10 to 12 Tuesday night. Seas will lower briefly 1 or 2 feet
during the day Tuesday. Winds 25 to 30 kt with weaker winds
closer to shore.
* WHERE...All areas through 4 PM, then from Gold Beach south.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
