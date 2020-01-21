CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

201 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds of 25 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt with steep and wind driven seas of 14 to 18

feet. Winds ease to 20 to 25 kt this morning, but seas remain

high and very steep while transitioning to swell of 14 to 18

feet.

* Winds and seas ease a bit tonight, but for the Hazardous Seas

Watch on Wednesday, very steep seas could develop again,

especially north of Gold Beach, as another front approaches

Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...All areas will be affected by Gale and Hazardous Seas

Warning. The Hazardous Seas Watch is for areas mainly north of

Gold Beach.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. For

the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Wednesday morning through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

10 to 14 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

