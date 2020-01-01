CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

228 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas building to 16

to 20 feet at 19 seconds by Wednesday afternoon, then

gradually diminishing through Friday. South winds 15 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt are expected Tuesday night into early

Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...Most of zone 376 will experience hazardous seas

conditions, with small craft advisory conditions in the far

southeast.

* WHEN...A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST

Friday, with a Hazardous Seas Warning in effect from 4 AM to 4

PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

building to 12 to 17 feet at 19 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas out to 10 nm from shore and south of Cape

Blanco.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather