CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

250 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 15 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 13 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet at 18 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet at 18 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas building to 12

to 17 ft today across the waters with highest seas from Cape

Blanco southward. North winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt beyond

5 nm from shore south of Port Orford through this evening. Winds

will lower tonight but steep seas of 9 to 12 ft will persist

tonight through Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very

steep and hazardous seas of 17 to 19 feet at 19 seconds are

possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level seas will affect all the

coastal waters through Tuesday night. Small craft advisory level

winds will affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm

from shore through this evening. Very steep hazardous seas may

affect all the waters Wednesday morning through Wednesday

evening.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could

capsize or damage smaller vessels. On Wednesday, very steep and

hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing

could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas building to 12

to 17 ft today across the waters with highest seas from Cape

Blanco southward. North winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt beyond

5 nm from shore south of Port Orford through this evening. Winds

will lower tonight but steep seas of 9 to 12 ft will persist

tonight through Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very

steep and hazardous seas of 17 to 19 feet at 19 seconds are

possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level seas will affect all the

coastal waters through Tuesday night. Small craft advisory level

winds will affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm

from shore through this evening. Very steep hazardous seas may

affect all the waters Wednesday morning through Wednesday

evening.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could

capsize or damage smaller vessels. On Wednesday, very steep and

hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing

could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas building to 12

to 17 ft today across the waters with highest seas from Cape

Blanco southward. North winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt beyond

5 nm from shore south of Port Orford through this evening. Winds

will lower tonight but steep seas of 9 to 12 ft will persist

tonight through Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very

steep and hazardous seas of 17 to 19 feet at 19 seconds are

possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level seas will affect all the

coastal waters through Tuesday night. Small craft advisory level

winds will affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm

from shore through this evening. Very steep hazardous seas may

affect all the waters Wednesday morning through Wednesday

evening.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could

capsize or damage smaller vessels. On Wednesday, very steep and

hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing

could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas building to 12

to 17 ft today across the waters with highest seas from Cape

Blanco southward. North winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt beyond

5 nm from shore south of Port Orford through this evening. Winds

will lower tonight but steep seas of 9 to 12 ft will persist

tonight through Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very

steep and hazardous seas of 17 to 19 feet at 19 seconds are

possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level seas will affect all the

coastal waters through Tuesday night. Small craft advisory level

winds will affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm

from shore through this evening. Very steep hazardous seas may

affect all the waters Wednesday morning through Wednesday

evening.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could

capsize or damage smaller vessels. On Wednesday, very steep and

hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing

could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas building to 12

to 17 ft today across the waters with highest seas from Cape

Blanco southward. North winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt beyond

5 nm from shore south of Port Orford through this evening. Winds

will lower tonight but steep seas of 9 to 12 ft will persist

tonight through Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very

steep and hazardous seas of 17 to 19 feet at 19 seconds are

possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level seas will affect all the

coastal waters through Tuesday night. Small craft advisory level

winds will affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm

from shore through this evening. Very steep hazardous seas may

affect all the waters Wednesday morning through Wednesday

evening.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could

capsize or damage smaller vessels. On Wednesday, very steep and

hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing

could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas building to 12

to 17 ft today across the waters with highest seas from Cape

Blanco southward. North winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt beyond

5 nm from shore south of Port Orford through this evening. Winds

will lower tonight but steep seas of 9 to 12 ft will persist

tonight through Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very

steep and hazardous seas of 17 to 19 feet at 19 seconds are

possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level seas will affect all the

coastal waters through Tuesday night. Small craft advisory level

winds will affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm

from shore through this evening. Very steep hazardous seas may

affect all the waters Wednesday morning through Wednesday

evening.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could

capsize or damage smaller vessels. On Wednesday, very steep and

hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing

could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas building to 12

to 17 ft today across the waters with highest seas from Cape

Blanco southward. North winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt beyond

5 nm from shore south of Port Orford through this evening. Winds

will lower tonight but steep seas of 9 to 12 ft will persist

tonight through Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very

steep and hazardous seas of 17 to 19 feet at 19 seconds are

possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level seas will affect all the

coastal waters through Tuesday night. Small craft advisory level

winds will affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm

from shore through this evening. Very steep hazardous seas may

affect all the waters Wednesday morning through Wednesday

evening.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could

capsize or damage smaller vessels. On Wednesday, very steep and

hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing

could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas building to 12

to 17 ft today across the waters with highest seas from Cape

Blanco southward. North winds 20 to 25 kt, gusts to 30 kt beyond

5 nm from shore south of Port Orford through this evening. Winds

will lower tonight but steep seas of 9 to 12 ft will persist

tonight through Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very

steep and hazardous seas of 17 to 19 feet at 19 seconds are

possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory level seas will affect all the

coastal waters through Tuesday night. Small craft advisory level

winds will affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 3 nm

from shore through this evening. Very steep hazardous seas may

affect all the waters Wednesday morning through Wednesday

evening.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could

capsize or damage smaller vessels. On Wednesday, very steep and

hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing

could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

