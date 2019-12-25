CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA
105 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM
PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with isolated gusts up to 35
kt expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican
Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the
Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San
Clemente Island.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough seas can be expected due to a long
period swell at 17-18 seconds and wind waves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
