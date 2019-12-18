CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

209 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to gusty NW winds and

building seas 10-12 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to gusty NW winds.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Gusty SE to E winds have loured to below Small Craft Advisory

thresholds. There will be local gusts to 25 kt far western portion

early this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to building swell 10-12 feet.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to gusty NW winds.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to building seas 9-11 feet.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to building swell 10-12 feet.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to gusty NW winds and

building seas 10-12 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather