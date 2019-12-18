CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
209 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to gusty NW winds and
building seas 10-12 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to gusty NW winds.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Gusty SE to E winds have loured to below Small Craft Advisory
thresholds. There will be local gusts to 25 kt far western portion
early this evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to building swell 10-12 feet.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to gusty NW winds.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to building seas 9-11 feet.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to building swell 10-12 feet.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions due to gusty NW winds and
building seas 10-12 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
