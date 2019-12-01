CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
202 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019
...Gale force winds and very steep seas will continue over much
of the coastal waters today into tonight...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to
midnight PST tonight.
* Winds...Southeast to south winds of 25 to 30 kt with gusts of 35
kt are will continue through this afternoon beyond 3 nm of
shore. Strongest winds over the inner coastal waters are
expected south of Coos Bay.
* Seas...Steep to very steep seas of 9 to 15 feet today will
gradually lower to around 8 to 12 feet Sunday evening. Seas will
lower further Sunday evening but remain steep at 7 to 9 ft. Then
seas will diminish on Monday. Steepest seas are expected beyond
3 nm from shore and in the vicinity of Cape Blanco.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep seas will affect most the
waters beyond 3 nautical miles of the coast and at and in the
vicinity of Cape Blanco today, with small craft advisory level
conditions elsewhere. These very steep hazardous seas will
persist through this evening, then lower to small craft advisory
levels tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to
4 AM PST Monday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued.
This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to
4 AM PST Monday.
* Winds...South 30 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt this morning into
this afternoon, decreasing to 20 to 30 kt this evening, then
decreasing to 15 to 20 kt late tonight.
* Seas...Very steep 12 to 18 feet will continue through this
afternoon, lowering to 10 to 14 feet but remaining very steep
this Sunday evening and night. Then seas will subside further
Monday morning.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep seas will affect all the
area through this afternoon, then very steep seas will affect
the waters this evening into tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to
4 AM PST Monday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued.
This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to
4 AM PST Monday.
* Winds...South 30 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt this morning into
this afternoon, decreasing to 20 to 30 kt this evening, then
decreasing to 15 to 20 kt late tonight.
* Seas...Very steep 12 to 18 feet will continue through this
afternoon, lowering to 10 to 14 feet but remaining very steep
this Sunday evening and night. Then seas will subside further
Monday morning.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep seas will affect all the
area through this afternoon, then very steep seas will affect
the waters this evening into tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
