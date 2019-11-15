CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

326 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SATURDAY...

* WAVES...West-northwest 10 feet at 17 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory

means that hazardous wave conditions will exist for small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

