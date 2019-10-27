CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
226 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS BEEN ALLOWED TO EXPIRE..
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled
the Small Craft Advisory.
Winds have lowered to below Small Craft Advisory thresholds this
morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening
to noon PDT Monday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
