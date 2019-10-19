CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
243 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 11 to 14 feet with periods around 9
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory for the Inner waters from Point Mugu to San
Mateo Point. This advisory is in effect from 9 PM this evening to
9 AM PDT Sunday as is primarily for the Santa Monica Bay portion.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
