CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

305 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Increasing to 15 to 25 kt on Sunday, with gusts up to

30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 6 to 9 ft around 7 seconds,

combined with a NW swell 6 to 8 ft around 11 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

* WINDS...Increasing to 15 to 25 kt on Sunday, with gusts around

30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Building to N 7 to 8 ft around 7 seconds,

combined with a NW swell 5 to 7 ft around 11 seconds.

