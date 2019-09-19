CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

324 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM PDT

Saturday.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt. Strongest during the afternoon and

evening hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 ft with the combination of building wind

waves and diminishing northwest swell.

* Areas affected...Conditions hazardous to small craft will affect

the outer waters south of Port Orford this afternoon through

Saturday evening. Winds will be strongest and steep seas will be

highest south of Gold Beach from 8 to 40 nm offshore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM PDT

Saturday.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt. Strongest during the afternoon and

evening hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 ft with the combination of building wind

waves and diminishing northwest swell.

* Areas affected...Conditions hazardous to small craft will affect

the outer waters south of Port Orford this afternoon through

Saturday evening. Winds will be strongest and steep seas will be

highest south of Gold Beach from 8 to 40 nm offshore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM PDT

Saturday.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt. Strongest during the afternoon and

evening hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 ft with the combination of building wind

waves and diminishing northwest swell.

* Areas affected...Conditions hazardous to small craft will affect

the outer waters south of Port Orford this afternoon through

Saturday evening. Winds will be strongest and steep seas will be

highest south of Gold Beach from 8 to 40 nm offshore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM PDT

Saturday.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt. Strongest during the afternoon and

evening hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 ft with the combination of building wind

waves and diminishing northwest swell.

* Areas affected...Conditions hazardous to small craft will affect

the outer waters south of Port Orford this afternoon through

Saturday evening. Winds will be strongest and steep seas will be

highest south of Gold Beach from 8 to 40 nm offshore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM PDT

Saturday.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt. Strongest during the afternoon and

evening hours.

* Seas...Steep 5 to 9 ft with the combination of building wind

waves and diminishing northwest swell.

* Areas affected...Conditions hazardous to small craft will affect

the inner waters south of Port Orford beyond 2 nm from shore

this afternoon through Saturday evening. Winds will be strongest

and steep seas will be highest south of Gold Beach from 8 to 40

nm offshore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM PDT

Saturday.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt. Strongest during the afternoon and

evening hours.

* Seas...Steep 5 to 9 ft with the combination of building wind

waves and diminishing northwest swell.

* Areas affected...Conditions hazardous to small craft will affect

the inner waters south of Port Orford beyond 2 nm from shore

this afternoon through Saturday evening. Winds will be strongest

and steep seas will be highest south of Gold Beach from 8 to 40

nm offshore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather