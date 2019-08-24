CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
255 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt, increasing to 20 to
30 kt Sunday into Monday.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds, building to 11 to 14 ft
Sunday into Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...N 5 to 15 kt near and downwind of Cape Mendocino.
Otherwise southerly winds 5 to 10 Kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds diminish this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
