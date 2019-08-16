CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

213 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...NW to N 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 30 kt downwind of Cape

Mendocino.

* WAVES...NW building to 9 to 11 ft at 9 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint George

and Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...N building to 9 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Highest waves

near Point Saint George and Cape Mendocino.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY

NIGHT...

* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES...N building to 12 to 14 ft at 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY

NIGHT...

* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES...N building to 12 to 14 ft at 10 seconds.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep

at 8 to 12 feet.

* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold

beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft

advisory conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep

at 8 to 12 feet.

* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold

beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft

advisory conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep

at 8 to 12 feet.

* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold

beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft

advisory conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep

at 8 to 12 feet.

* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold

beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft

advisory conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep

at 8 to 12 feet.

* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold

beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft

advisory conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep

at 8 to 12 feet.

* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold

beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft

advisory conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep

at 8 to 12 feet.

* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold

beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft

advisory conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep wind driven 6 to 9 feet, building to very steep

at 8 to 12 feet.

* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold

beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft

advisory conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather