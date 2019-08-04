CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
250 AM PDT Sun Aug 4 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near and south of Cape
Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds. Locally higher near
Cape Mendocino.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino and
the Lost Coast.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds. Locally higher near Cape
Mendocino and the Lost Coast.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 7 ft at 6 seconds.
