CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

237 AM PDT Tue Jul 23 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts to

35 kt near Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...N 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds building to 8 to 10 ft at 9

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30kt with gusts to 40

kt.

* WAVES...N 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds building to 9 to 12 ft at 10

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30kt with gusts to 40

kt.

* WAVES...N 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds building to 9 to 12 ft at 10

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather