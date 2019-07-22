CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

232 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* Winds...Northwest to north 15 to 25 kt.

* Seas....Around 6 feet, dominated by short period wind waves.

* Areas affected...From just off the coast to 10 nm offshore

around Gold Beach to 5 nm to 20 nm offshore west of Crescent

City.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

