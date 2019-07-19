CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

255 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet at 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

