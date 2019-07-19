https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14107547.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
255 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet at 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
