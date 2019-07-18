CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM Friday to 9 AM PDT

Saturday.

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt downwind and near

Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet 7 seconds. Building to 9 to 12 feet

at 9 seconds on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt downwind and near

Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet 7 seconds. Building to 7 to 9 feet at

7 to 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

