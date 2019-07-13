CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

213 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 6 to 7 feet.

* Areas affected...Beyond 1 nm from shore and south of Port

Orford.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

