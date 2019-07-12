https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14090403.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
220 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON
PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...NW to N gradually increasing to 15 to 25 kt by late
Friday.
* WAVES...NW to N building to 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds by Friday
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
