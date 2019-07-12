CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

220 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...NW to N gradually increasing to 15 to 25 kt by late

Friday.

* WAVES...NW to N building to 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds by Friday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

