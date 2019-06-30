CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

231 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 knots, with gusts to 30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 6 to 7 feet at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 3 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 5 AM Monday to 3 PM PDT

Tuesday.

* WINDS...North 15 to 20 knots, with gusts to 30 knots. Strongest

near Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...North 6 to 7 feet at 6 seconds.

_____

