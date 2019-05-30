CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

246 AM PDT Thu May 30 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning.

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt near Cape Mendocino

through Friday afternoon. Winds increasing to 25 to 35 kt Friday

night through Saturday night.

* WAVES...7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds building to 8 to 12 feet at 8 to

10 seconds Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt near Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds building to 8 to 12 feet at 8

to 10 seconds Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...NW 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt near Point Saint

George.

* WAVES...6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds building to 8 feet at 8 seconds

Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather