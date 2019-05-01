CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
220 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt, lowering briefly to 10 to 20 kt
tonight then rising to 20 to 30 kt late Thursday afternoon and
evening. Gusty north winds may continue Friday into the weekend.
* Seas...Steep and wind-driven at 5 to 7 feet. Seas may briefly
lower late tonight into Thursday morning, then increase again
Thursday afternoon and evening. Steep, choppy seas may increase
further on Friday and continue into the weekend.
* Areas affected...Areas beyond 3 NM from shore and south of Port
Orford, can expect conditions hazardous to small craft through
Thursday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
