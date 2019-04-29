https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13802950.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA
209 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019
A low pressure system will continue to produce scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms through this evening. Lightning, brief
heavy downpours, and gusty, erratic winds are possible in the
vicinity of any thunderstorm that develops.
_____
