CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
232 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM Monday to 3 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather