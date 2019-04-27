CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

208 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt, peaking at around 40 kt Saturday

afternoon.

* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 7 to 10 feet, peaking at 10

to 12 feet this afternoon and evening.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are

expected beyond roughly 1 to 2 NM from shore, except near

shore within the vicinity of capes. Conditions hazardous to

small craft expected within 2 NM of shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* Winds...North 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 10 to 12 feet, increasing

further to 12 to 15 feet by this afternoon.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by gales and very

steep and hazardous seas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* Winds...North 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 10 to 12 feet, increasing

further to 12 to 15 feet by this afternoon.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by gales and very

steep and hazardous seas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather