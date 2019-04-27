CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
208 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt, peaking at around 40 kt Saturday
afternoon.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 7 to 10 feet, peaking at 10
to 12 feet this afternoon and evening.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are
expected beyond roughly 1 to 2 NM from shore, except near
shore within the vicinity of capes. Conditions hazardous to
small craft expected within 2 NM of shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt, peaking at around 40 kt Saturday
afternoon.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 7 to 10 feet, peaking at 10
to 12 feet this afternoon and evening.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are
expected beyond roughly 1 to 2 NM from shore, except near
shore within the vicinity of capes. Conditions hazardous to
small craft expected within 2 NM of shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt, peaking at around 40 kt Saturday
afternoon.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 7 to 10 feet, peaking at 10
to 12 feet this afternoon and evening.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are
expected beyond roughly 1 to 2 NM from shore, except near
shore within the vicinity of capes. Conditions hazardous to
small craft expected within 2 NM of shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt, peaking at around 40 kt Saturday
afternoon.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 7 to 10 feet, peaking at 10
to 12 feet this afternoon and evening.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are
expected beyond roughly 1 to 2 NM from shore, except near
shore within the vicinity of capes. Conditions hazardous to
small craft expected within 2 NM of shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 10 to 12 feet, increasing
further to 12 to 15 feet by this afternoon.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by gales and very
steep and hazardous seas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 10 to 12 feet, increasing
further to 12 to 15 feet by this afternoon.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by gales and very
steep and hazardous seas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt, peaking at around 40 kt Saturday
afternoon.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 7 to 10 feet, peaking at 10
to 12 feet this afternoon and evening.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are
expected beyond roughly 1 to 2 NM from shore, except near
shore within the vicinity of capes. Conditions hazardous to
small craft expected within 2 NM of shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 35 kt, peaking at around 40 kt Saturday
afternoon.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 7 to 10 feet, peaking at 10
to 12 feet this afternoon and evening.
* Areas affected...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are
expected beyond roughly 1 to 2 NM from shore, except near
shore within the vicinity of capes. Conditions hazardous to
small craft expected within 2 NM of shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 10 to 12 feet, increasing
further to 12 to 15 feet by this afternoon.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by gales and very
steep and hazardous seas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* Winds...North 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Very steep and wind-driven at 10 to 12 feet, increasing
further to 12 to 15 feet by this afternoon.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by gales and very
steep and hazardous seas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather