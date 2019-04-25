CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
245 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt. Localized gusts to 35 kt south of Cape
Mendocino.
* WAVES...N 8 to 10 ft at 8 to 9 seconds. NW swell around 4 ft at
11 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday
afternoon.
* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt with localized gusts to 35 kt through
Friday afternoon, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with possible gusts
to 45 kt through Saturday afternoon.
* WAVES...N 8 to 11 ft at 8 to 9 seconds. NW swell 4 ft at 11
seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday
afternoon.
* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt with localized gusts to 35 kt through
Friday afternoon, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with possible gusts
to 45 kt through Saturday afternoon.
* WAVES...N 8 to 11 ft at 8 to 9 seconds. NW swell 4 ft at 11
seconds.
