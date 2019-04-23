CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
248 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...NW to N 15 to 25 kt, with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* WAVES...NW 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt, with occasional localized gusts to 35
kt.
* WAVES...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N increasing to 20 to 25 kt on Tuesday, with gusts to
around 30 kt.
* WAVES...N building to 8 to 10 ft at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
