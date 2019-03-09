CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

201 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory.

Winds have diminished to below small craft advisory thresholds,

therefore the Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

_____

