CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
207 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday.
* Winds and waves...Winds north 15 to 20 kt. Steep seas of 6 to 7
ft due to a combination of short period southerly fresh swell
and northerly wind waves.
* Areas affected...Generally from Cape Blanco southward beyond 5
NM from shore, except closer to shore from Pistol River
southward. Winds will be strongest Wednesday morning beyond 20 NM
from shore and then increase Wednesday afternoon over areas
within 20 NM from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday.
* Winds and waves...Winds north 15 to 20 kt. Steep seas of 6 to 7
ft due to a combination of short period southerly fresh swell
and northerly wind waves.
* Areas affected...Generally from Cape Blanco southward beyond 5
NM from shore, except closer to shore from Pistol River
southward. Winds will be strongest Wednesday morning beyond 20 NM
from shore and then increase Wednesday afternoon over areas
within 20 NM from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday.
* Winds and waves...Winds north 15 to 20 kt. Steep seas of 6 to 7
ft due to a combination of short period southerly fresh swell
and northerly wind waves.
* Areas affected...Generally from Cape Blanco southward beyond 5
NM from shore, except closer to shore from Pistol River
southward. Winds will be strongest Wednesday morning beyond 20 NM
from shore and then increase Wednesday afternoon over areas
within 20 NM from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday.
* Winds and waves...Winds north 15 to 20 kt. Steep seas of 6 to 7
ft due to a combination of short period southerly fresh swell
and northerly wind waves.
* Areas affected...Generally from Cape Blanco southward beyond 5
NM from shore, except closer to shore from Pistol River
southward. Winds will be strongest Wednesday morning beyond 20 NM
from shore and then increase Wednesday afternoon over areas
within 20 NM from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM
PST Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This
Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
PST this evening. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 6 to 8 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM
PST Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This
Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
PST this evening. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 6 to 8 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM
PST Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This
Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
PST this evening. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 6 to 8 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM
PST Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This
Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
PST this evening. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 6 to 8 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening
to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening
to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM
PST Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This
Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
PST this evening. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 6 to 8 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM
PST Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This
Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
PST this evening. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 6 to 8 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather