CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

205 AM PST Mon Mar 4 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory.

Winds have diminished below advisory levels.

_____

