CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 26, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

914 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the

Gale Warning.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PST Wednesday. The

Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the

Gale Warning.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PST Wednesday. The

Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather