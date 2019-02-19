CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
848 AM PST Tue Feb 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Lighter winds nearshore during the late
night and early morning hours.
* WAVES...Northerly 3 to 6 feet at 7 seconds will combine with a
couple of northwesterly swells, resulting in combined seas of
8 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Lighter winds nearshore during the late
night and early morning hours.
* WAVES...Northerly 3 to 6 feet at 7 seconds will combine with a
couple of northwesterly swells, resulting in combined seas of
8 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with local gusts around 30 kt.
* WAVES...Northerly 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds will combine with a
couple of northwesterly swells, resulting in combined seas of
10 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with local gusts around 30 kt.
* WAVES...Northerly 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds will combine with a
couple of northwesterly swells, resulting in combined seas of
10 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather