CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 10, 2019

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

239 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas 15 to 19 feet overnight. The

steep seas will quickly subside below warning levels Sunday

afternoon. However seas will rise and become steep again on

Monday.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,

becoming north to northeast overnight, then diminishing Sunday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by hazardous seas

tonight throughby noon on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas 15 to 19 feet overnight. The

steep seas will quickly subside below warning levels Sunday

afternoon. However seas will rise and become steep again on

Monday.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,

becoming north to northeast overnight, then diminishing Sunday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by hazardous seas

tonight throughby noon on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas 15 to 19 feet overnight. The

steep seas will quickly subside below warning levels Sunday

afternoon. However seas will rise and become steep again on

Monday.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,

becoming north to northeast overnight, then diminishing Sunday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by hazardous seas

tonight throughby noon on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas 15 to 19 feet overnight. The

steep seas will quickly subside below warning levels Sunday

afternoon. However seas will rise and become steep again on

Monday.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,

becoming north to northeast overnight, then diminishing Sunday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by hazardous seas

tonight throughby noon on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas 15 to 19 feet overnight. The

steep seas will quickly subside below warning levels Sunday

afternoon. However seas will rise and become steep again on

Monday.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,

becoming north to northeast overnight, then diminishing Sunday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by hazardous seas

tonight throughby noon on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas 15 to 19 feet overnight. The

steep seas will quickly subside below warning levels Sunday

afternoon. However seas will rise and become steep again on

Monday.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,

becoming north to northeast overnight, then diminishing Sunday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by hazardous seas

tonight throughby noon on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas 15 to 19 feet overnight. The

steep seas will quickly subside below warning levels Sunday

afternoon. However seas will rise and become steep again on

Monday.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,

becoming north to northeast overnight, then diminishing Sunday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by hazardous seas

tonight throughby noon on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* Seas...Steep to very steep seas 15 to 19 feet overnight. The

steep seas will quickly subside below warning levels Sunday

afternoon. However seas will rise and become steep again on

Monday.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,

becoming north to northeast overnight, then diminishing Sunday.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by hazardous seas

tonight throughby noon on Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather