CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 10, 2019
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
239 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
* Seas...Steep to very steep seas 15 to 19 feet overnight. The
steep seas will quickly subside below warning levels Sunday
afternoon. However seas will rise and become steep again on
Monday.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt,
becoming north to northeast overnight, then diminishing Sunday.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by hazardous seas
tonight throughby noon on Sunday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
