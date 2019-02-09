CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service San Francisco CA
1053 PM PST Fri Feb 8 2019
...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO IMPACT THE WATERS SOUTH OF POINT
REYES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS...
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact the
coastal waters from Point Reyes to Point Piedras Blancas,
including the Monterey Bay, over the next several hours. These
showers and thunderstorms have the potential to produce locally
heavy downpours, lightning, as well as gusty and erratic winds.
Cannot rule out the possibility of a waterspout as well.
