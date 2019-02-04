CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service OXNARD CA

900 AM PST MON FEB 4 2019

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM PST...

The affected areas were...

East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA

including Santa Cruz Island...

The strong storms have moved onshore and no longer pose a

significant threat to boaters at this time.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

