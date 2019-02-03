CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

309 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 PM PST

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Monday to 3 PM PST

Tuesday.

* WINDS...NW 5 to 15 kt with gusts to 25 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Rapidly building northwest swell will peak late

Monday around 15 to 17 feet at 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM PST

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Monday to 9 PM PST

Tuesday.

* WINDS...NW 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Rapidly building northwest swell will peak late

Monday around 16 to 19 feet at 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM PST

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Monday to 9 PM PST

Tuesday.

* WINDS...NW 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Rapidly building northwest swell will peak late

Monday around 16 to 19 feet at 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 PM PST

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM Monday to 3 PM PST

Tuesday.

* WINDS...NW 5 to 15 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Rapidly building northwest swell will peak late

Monday around 15 to 18 feet at 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather